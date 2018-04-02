MotoGP's Valentino Rossi Gets a Taste of the Ferrari 488 Pista

Nine-time MotoGP World Champion Valentino Rossi recently had the unique opportunity to get behind the wheel of the brand-spanking-new Ferrari 488 Pista at the automaker's own private testing facility in Maranello, Italy.

Rossi might be known for his illustrious MotoGP racing career and his incredible talent on two-wheeled machines, but he and Ferrari have a few more things in common than most would imagine. For example, they're both Italian, they're both extremely passionate about what they do, and they both love to go very, very fast. Perhaps it's the latter that made Rossi opt for piloting the new Ferrari 488 Pista rather than the "normal" 488 GTB or the all-new Portofino around the 14-corner test track.