Yamaha's Maverick Vinales Aims for Back-To-Back MotoGP Wins in Argentina

The MotoGP World Championship is trading the hot sand dunes of Qatar for the glamorous racetrack and resort of Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina this weekend. Last year it was Yamaha's Maverick Vinales who edged out his teammate Valentino Rossi and the Honda of Cal Crutchlow for the top step of the podium, but what will 2018 bring?

Vinales finished in sixth place and missed out on a podium at the Losail International Circuit two weeks ago, but the fact that he clawed his way back from the 12th spot on the grid is a testament to his skill and the Yamaha YZR-M1's performance. The Spaniard, who often interacts with his followers through social media, has been hard at work making sure his physical stamina is ready to face the humid weather and high-altitude conditions found at the riverside racing circuit in Argentina.