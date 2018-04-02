Disabled F3 Driver Billy Monger Nabs Podium in Comeback Race

In April of 2017, British Formula 4 driver Billy Monger suffered the loss of his lower legs in the wake of a racing crash that mangled them. The motorsport community at large—including two Formula 1 drivers—rushed to his aid, and Monger climbed back into the saddle shortly afterward, practicing with hand controls in racing simulators.

Monger made his BRDC British Formula 3 debut this past weekend, qualifying fifth of 17 drivers at the Oulton Park race. He benefited from early race contact between Clement Novalak and Krishnaraaj Mahadik, according to Motorsport, who fell behind Monger and sixth-starting Tom Gamble while recovering from their coming together. Monger staved off Gamble for the remainder of the race, finishing P3.

He finished second among Carlin team drivers. Nicolai Kjaergaard took second ahead of Monger (and set the fastest lap), Yue Yang Sun held sixth, and Novalak retired from his first-lap collision with Mahadik.

The second round of racing saw Carlin drivers slip down the order, with Kjaergaard finishing fourth, Novalak seventh, Monger ninth, and Sun 13th.

At present, Monger has reportedly not secured a full season seat with the team, though his outperformance of his teammate, Sun, may give him a bargaining chip with which he may leverage Carlin. Monger, a narrow fourth in the championship after the race weekend, will presumably not be short on enthusiasm with which to continue his racing career, accident be damned. A strong showing in his first race in an F3 car will call attention to Monger's skills, with his fast recovery allowing his talents to blossom.