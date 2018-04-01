Lewis Hamilton on Sunday: ‘I’m Competing in MotoGP’

Lewis Hamilton shocked his millions of social media fans by announcing that he was to partake in the MotoGP World Championship in 2018.

The social media post, which resembled an official headline, came in the early hours of Sunday, April 1, otherwise known as April Fools Day. Hamilton used the multi-photo feature on Instagram to freak out his fans, but subsequently, admit to his silly joke.

"Breaking news, Lewis Hamilton to compete in MotoGP in 2018," read the first image, which I must admit even caught me off guard. The second photo read: "Breaking news, April Fools."