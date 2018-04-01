Lewis Hamilton on Sunday: ‘I’m Competing in MotoGP’
Hamilton, a four-time Formula 1 world champ claims to have reconsidered the 2018 racing season.
Lewis Hamilton shocked his millions of social media fans by announcing that he was to partake in the MotoGP World Championship in 2018.
The social media post, which resembled an official headline, came in the early hours of Sunday, April 1, otherwise known as April Fools Day. Hamilton used the multi-photo feature on Instagram to freak out his fans, but subsequently, admit to his silly joke.
"Breaking news, Lewis Hamilton to compete in MotoGP in 2018," read the first image, which I must admit even caught me off guard. The second photo read: "Breaking news, April Fools."
The stunt was somewhat believable due to Hamilton's love for exotic two-wheel machines, as after all, the Brit's partnership with Italian motorcycle manufacturer, MV Agusta, has produced some rather eclectic bikes in years past. The most recent byproduct of such partnership is the MV Agusta F4 LH44, which is a limited-edition, road-going version of the F4 RC motorbike that races in the WorldSBK championship.
While Hamilton's comments may come as a joke today, let's not forget that most celebrated F1 champions have at some point shown their attraction to motorcycles during the off-season. Schumacher, Alonso, Surtees, Senna, Hill, and even Vettel share Hamilton's love for sports bikes. And what about nine-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi? The Italian performed the exact opposite of what Hamilton joked about today, with going as far as hopping off his MotoGP bike to pilot a Ferrari Formula 1 car during a private test back in 2004.
So, it begs to ask the question, is Hamilton really joking?
