Mercedes EQ Becomes Major Sponsor in Formula E Ahead of Its Official Entry

Mercedes-Benz made a major push this week to promote its new, electrified "EQ" brand on the world stage. The automaker is opting to accelerate its involvement with the fully electric Formula E racing series, despite its official entry as a racing team not happening for another year.

According to a statement, the partnership between Mercedes EQ and Formula E will come in the form of on-track advertising and event naming-rights. The Mercedes EQ sponsorship will be visible to racing fans across the globe through TV broadcasts and live-streaming as early as April 14, when the Rome E-Prix presented by Mercedes EQ gets underway on the streets of Italy's capital city. Following the partnership's Italian debut, the German automaker will also sponsor the remainder of the series's European leg which includes street circuits in Paris, Berlin, and Zurich.