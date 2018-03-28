Ferrari 599 Drift Car Has Arrived for the Upcoming Formula Drift Season
Driving for the FFF Drifting Department team, Federico Sceriffo will be competing in the 2018 Formula Drift season with a Ferrari 599.
Around this time last year, The Drive's Rob Stumpf broke news of a Ferrari 599 that was being teased as a potential drift car for Italian driver Federico Sceriffo. The Ferrari 599 was rumored to be for competition in Formula Drift, those rumors can now be confirmed since the car recently arrived stateside before the first round of Formula Drift at Long Beach, California.
After making it on U.S. soil, Sceriffo's Ferrari drift car, a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, visited Race Service. Race Service is the shop where fellow Formula Drift drivers Chris Forsberg and Ryan Tuerck now run their respective race programs. Tuerck is no stranger to Ferrari's. After all he is the envy of all car enthusiasts with his Ferrari 458 V-8 engine powered Toyota GT-86 street legal drift car, affectionately referred to as the "GT-4586".
Sceriffo's Ferrari utilizes a Ferrari V-12 engine, but with two added superchargers. Sceriffo and the FFF Drifting Department team are not the first to call upon exotics for drifting. Daigo Saito has a Lamborghini Murcielago drift car and Youichi Imamura had a Lexus LFA.
The FFF Drifting Department team made the official announcement of the car's purpose, that Federico Sceriffo would be piloting the Ferrari 599, referred to by the team as "Fiorella," for the 2018 Formula Drift season.
The Ferrari 599 and Federico Sceriffo will make their Formula Drift debuts at the first event of the 2018 Formula Drift season April 6-7 at Long Beach.
