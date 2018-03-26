Pirelli World Challenge At COTA – Photos Of The GT Class

The Pirelli World Challenge consists of the GT class (GT3-level cars), GTS (GT4-level cars), and three levels of Touring Cars. We look at the GTS, TC and MX5 Cup cars here . Here's a look at some of the GT cars raced the road course in Texas.

Dream Racing and Ace 1 brought their striking Lamborghini Huracan GT3 back to COTA with drivers Yuki Harata and Alessandro Bressan. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Squadra Corse Garage Italia with the Ferrari 488 GT3 and drivers Caeser Bacarella and Martin Fuentes. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

R. Ferri Motorsport won both of the weekends GT Class races with Toni Vilander and Miguel Molina behind the wheel. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Dream Racing and 1st Phorm in the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

TruSpeed Autosport with Parker Chase and Ryan Dalziel in the Audi R8 LMS. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Lone Star Racing with Mike Skeen and Scott Heckart took 3rd on Saturday and 2nd on Sunday. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

R. Ferri Motorsport won both of the weekends GT Class races with Toni Vilander and Miguel Molina behind the wheel. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

GMG's Alec Udell and Mathieu Jaminet in the Porsche 911 GT3R (991). © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

CRP Racing's Mercedes AMG GT3 with Daniel Morad and Fabien Schiller took second place on Sunday. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Dream Racing and Ace 1 brought their striking Lamborghini Huracan GT3 back to COTA with drivers Yuki Harata and Alessandro Bressan. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

K-Pax brought a pair of Bentley Continental GT3 racers, this one with Alvaro Parente and Andy Soucek. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Black Swan Racing with Tim Pappas and Jeroen Bleekmolen in the Porsche 911 GT3 R (991). © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

TR3's Ferrari 488 GT3 featured Wei Lu and Jeff Segal. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Perez drives P1 Motorsports' Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Baker drives Topp Racing's Porsche 911 GT3 Cup entry. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Alegra Motorsports featured Michael Christensen and Spencer Pumpelly in the Porsche 911 GT3 R (991). © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Dream Racing and Ace 1 brought their striking Lamborghini Huracan GT3 back to COTA with drivers Yuki Harata and Alessandro Bressan. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

TruSpeed Autosport with Parker Chase and Ryan Dalziel in the Audi R8 LMS. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Squadra Corse Garage Italia with the Ferrari 488 GT3 and drivers Caeser Bacarella and Martin Fuentes. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Callaway Competition USA is running their new Callaway Corvette C7 GT3-R this season with Daniel Keilwitz and Eric Curran. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved