Pirelli World Challenge At COTA – Photos Of The GT Class

Dream Racing and Ace 1 brought their striking Lamborghini Huracan GT3 back to COTA with drivers Yuki Harata and Alessandro Bressan.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Squadra Corse Garage Italia with the Ferrari 488 GT3 and drivers Caeser Bacarella and Martin Fuentes.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
R. Ferri Motorsport won both of the weekends GT Class races with Toni Vilander and Miguel Molina behind the wheel.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Dream Racing and 1st Phorm in the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
TruSpeed Autosport with Parker Chase and Ryan Dalziel in the Audi R8 LMS.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Lone Star Racing with Mike Skeen and Scott Heckart took 3rd on Saturday and 2nd on Sunday.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
GMG's Alec Udell and Mathieu Jaminet in the Porsche 911 GT3R (991).© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
CRP Racing's Mercedes AMG GT3 with Daniel Morad and Fabien Schiller took second place on Sunday.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
K-Pax brought a pair of Bentley Continental GT3 racers, this one with Alvaro Parente and Andy Soucek.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Black Swan Racing with Tim Pappas and Jeroen Bleekmolen in the Porsche 911 GT3 R (991).© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
TR3's Ferrari 488 GT3 featured Wei Lu and Jeff Segal.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Perez drives P1 Motorsports' Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Baker drives Topp Racing's Porsche 911 GT3 Cup entry.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Alegra Motorsports featured Michael Christensen and Spencer Pumpelly in the Porsche 911 GT3 R (991).© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
Callaway Competition USA is running their new Callaway Corvette C7 GT3-R this season with Daniel Keilwitz and Eric Curran.© Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved
