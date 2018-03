Pirelli World Challenge At COTA – Photos From The GTS, TC and MX5 Cup Classes

The Pirelli World Challenge consists of the GT class (GT3-level cars), GTS (GT4-level cars), and three levels of Touring Cars. The Mazda MX5 Cup series also ran with them this weekend in Austin. We take a look at the GT cars in a separate gallery , but here are scenes from the rest of the classes.

KPR Racing's Mark Klenin and Max Riddle in the McLaren 570S GT4. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

GMG Racing with Alex Welch and James Sofronas took the overall win in Sunday's race. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Mike Hedlund of Flying Lizard in the Audi R8 LMS GT4. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Caseit and Flying Lizard represented by Adam Merzon and Ryan Eversley Audi R8 LMS GT4 © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

GMG with Elias Sabo and Andy Lee in the McLaren 570S GT4. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Stephen Cameron Racing with Henry Schmitt and Greg Liefooghe in a BMW M4 GT4. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Compass Racing's Mclaren 570S GT4 featured Ray Mason and Paul Holton. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Alex Welch and James Sofronas again in their Audi R8 LMS GT4. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Hyundai debuted their i30 N racer and swept the top two spots in both TCR/TCA races. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Mason Filippi lifts a tire in Turn 15 in his Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Reardon Racing had a slew of Audis in Austin, including this R* LMS GT4 driven by Vesko Kozarov and Ace Robey. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

The Mazda MX5 Cup ran two races, and Saturday's winner was Bryan Ortiz. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved

Another look at the dominating Hyundai i30 N twins. © Rip Shaub - All Rights Reserved