DriveTribe Creates Fantasy Formula 1 Cars With English Soccer Team Liveries

Yet another fast-paced and nerve-wracking season of Formula 1 has started, and in the opener, the Reds, i.e. Ferrari have drawn first blood, taking the top spot on the podium. And in an almost unrelated competition of sorts, the Reds have won again. Here is how.

To celebrate the new season, the online automotive community DriveTribe, created by ex-Top-Gear hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, in collaboration with Sean Bull, who's an acclaimed Livery/Graphic Designer at Renault Sport F1 and Red Bull North America, has created a virtual exhibition of Formula 1 concept cars wearing the liveries of the top 20 English Premier League soccer clubs.

The various color schemes include the brilliant blues of Chelsea, Manchester City and Leicester City, the reds of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Bournemouth, the claret of Burnley, the black and white of Newcastle United and many more. And using these colors, the clubs were represented in a fantasy F1 Premier League. Bull, known to have worked on the colors on many other racing teams and their drivers, has done a cracking job in this instance. Although, the Watford team example does look like a popular parcel-service vehicle, while others did look more appealing than some actual F1 teams.

In the end, the DriveTribe "Home of F1" fans voted and it was the red painted Liverpool Formula 1 car that emerged the winner in this clash of colors. While arch rivals Manchester City and Arsenal were voted second and third favorites, respectively.

Here are the pictures of the other five most popular "club" cars: