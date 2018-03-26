Global Mazda MX-5 Cup: Kicking off 2018 Deep in the Heart of Texas

“I wanted to lead on the last lap, but it’s a good thing I missed third gear on Turn One a couple laps before the yellow and that put us in second before the final restart,” Ortiz said. “I think if I was first, somebody would have drafted me on that last lap. It was a very crazy race. I was making a lot of passes and having a lot of fun, but definitely I wanted to win my first race here for everyone in Puerto Rico that have gone through a lot. The only thing I can say is: happy!”

Nikko Reger and his No. 01 Slipstream Performance Mazda MX-5 came in second place, crossing the line just 0.8790 seconds behind Ortiz. Selin Rollan crossed the line in third place at the wheel of his no. 87 Sick Sideways Racing Mazda MX-5, with John Dean II and Joey Bickers rounding up the top five for Saturday's race.