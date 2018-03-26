Preview: STP 500 NASCAR Cup Race at Martinsville Rescheduled Due to Weather

Martinsville is more than a half mile of mayhem, and on top of that, it’s currently a winter playground. Thanks to Mother Nature blessing the track with a few inches of snow, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway was suspended. The forecast showed no signs of inclement weather on race day that would prevent the 500-lap spectacle from going on as scheduled, but the aftermath from the snowfall the day prior proved to be too much to overcome. The Alpha Energy Solutions 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race was stopped 23 laps in and rescheduled to resume on Sunday setting up a double header. To the dismay of diehard NASCAR fans, fate intervened and the race is now rescheduled for 11 a.m. EST on Monday, preceding the STP 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. Below is everything you need to know about the Cup race that is now running on Monday.

Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images MARTINSVILLE, VA - MARCH 25: An overnight snowfall has delayed the running of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 race at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA until Monday, March 26, 2018.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule for Monday at Martinsville: STP 500 (Follow live)

The Place: Martinsville Speedway

The Date: Monday, March 26

The Time: Approximately 2 p.m. EST

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 500 miles (263 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 130), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 260), Final Stage (Ends on lap 500) Press Pass (Watch live)

Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: 5:45 p.m. EST

Cup drivers completed both practices on Saturday. Qualifying was canceled due to rain. The pole for Martinsville won't officially count, but Martin Truex Jr., NASCAR’s 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup champion will start from the top position. Field positions were determined by owners’ points, and Martin Truex Jr.’s Furniture Row Racing crew is currently leading all Cup teams.

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty ImagesM MARTINSVILLE, VA - MARCH 24: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 5-hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota, looks on from the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on March 24, 2018 in Martinsville, Virginia.

Starting Line-up (Position, Driver, Manufacturer, Speed) 1. Martin Truex Jr., 5-Hour ENERGY/Bass Pro Shops Toyota

2. Kyle Busch, M&M's Caramel Toyota

3. Joey Logano, Shell Pennzoil Ford

4. Brad Keselowski, Reese/DrawTite Ford

5. Ryan Blaney, Menards/Libman Ford

6. Denny Hamlin, FedEx Ground Toyota

7. Kyle Larson, Credit One Bank/DC Solar Chevrolet

8. Kevin Harvick, Jimmy John's Ford

9. Clint Bowyer, Haas Automation Demo Day Ford

10. Aric Almirola, Mobil 1 Ford

11. Kurt Busch, Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford

12. Austin Dillon, American Ethanol Chevrolet

13. Erik Jones, Circle K Toyota

14. Ryan Newman, eBay Motors Chevrolet

15. Paul Menard, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford

16. Alex Bowman, Nationwide Chevrolet

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Fastenal Ford

18. Jimmie Johnson, Lowe's for Pros Chevrolet

19. Darrell Wallace Jr., STP Chevrolet

20. William Byron, Liberty University Chevrolet

21. Chase Elliott, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

22. Chris Buescher, Bush's Beans Chevrolet

23. Daniel Suarez, ARRIS Toyota

24. Michael McDowell, A&W All American Food Ford

25. AJ Allmendinger, Kroger ClickList Chevrolet

26. Jamie McMurray, First Data Chevrolet

27. Trevor Bayne, AdvoCare Ford

28. David Ragan, MDS Transport Ford

29. Kasey Kahne, WRL General Contractors Chevrolet

30. Harrison Rhodes, Custom Aircraft Cabinets Chevrolet

31. Matt DiBenedetto, Can-Am/Wholey Ford

32. Ty Dillon, GEICO Chevrolet

33. Ross Chastain, ChampionMachinery.com Chevrolet

34. Gray Gaulding, Earthwater Toyota

35. Cole Whitt, TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet

36. Landon Cassill, SFRA.org/StarCom Fiber Chevrolet

37. D.J. Kennington, Gordon Brothers Toyota

38. JJ Yeley, Adirondack Tree Surgeons Chevrolet

Past 10 Winners at the Martinsville Speedway (Year, Driver, Manufacturer) 2008, Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2009, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

2010, Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2011, Kevin Harvick, Chevrolet

2012, Ryan Newman, Chevrolet

2013, Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

2014, Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

2015, Denny Hamlin, Toyota

2016, Kyle Busch, Toyota

2017, Brad Keselowski, Ford The first year the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series raced at Martinsville Speedway was 1949. Since 1950, the speedway has hosted two NASCAR race weekends per year. The past 10 winners above represent the first race of the year at the Martinsville Speedway.

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images MARTINSVILLE, VA - MARCH 24: Darrell Wallace Jr., driver of the #43 STP Chevrolet, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on March 24, 2018 in Martinsville, Virginia.

So Many Storylines As with any other NASCAR Cup series race, there are many storylines leading up to race day. Sure, Truex Jr., who won the last week’s race at the Auto Club Speedway, sits on his third consecutive Cup pole this season. Of course, Kyle Busch seems ready for a breakthrough with three top-5s and four top-10s in five races since the start of the 2018 season. Let’s not forget that Busch has also won one of two races held yearly at Martinsville Speedway in 2016 and 2017. Then there is his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, who has won an impressive seven times at the half-mile track including three back-to-back victories. And yes, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace is driving the No. 43 STP Chevy Camaro ZL1 he designed with a paint scheme made famous by his team owner, Richard Petty. All these stories are great; however, heading into Martinsville there is only one story that most fans want to know the ending to—when, better yet, will Jimmie Johnson add another page to the history books and recover from this season’s shaky start by winning at Martinsville?

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images MARTINSVILLE, VA - MARCH 24: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's for Pros Chevrolet, sits in his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on March 24, 2018 in Martinsville, Virginia.