Damon Hill Slams Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG Over Formula 1 Dominance

It's only the end of the first Grand Prix of the 2018 Formula 1 season , and the level of drama happening on social media is already getting out of control. Today's episode comes courtesy of the 1996 F1 World Champion Damon Hill who blasted the two racing powerhouses , Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG, over this weekend's performance.

Hill, who more often than not is quite spoken over Formula 1 and other current events, shared his rather peculiar thoughts on his personal Twitter account. The tweet implied that Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG were so ahead of the rest of the field in terms of performance (and budget), that they might as well do the sport a favor and break away from F1 already.

The remark came after both manufacturers threatened to leave F1 and establish their own championship, should the rules and regulations set by FIA and Liberty Media not favor them in the future. Of course, it wouldn't be social media if someone else didn't respond in a sarcastic, troll-like manner, but even I was surprised to see that sort of response come from an official manufacturer's account.

Mercedes-AMG F1 decided to have a bit of fun at Hill's expense and responded with a reminder of the former champ's dominance during the mid-'90s. Call me crazy, but Mercedes' response wasn't only silly, but also poorly engineered. Hill's remark focused on the two manufacturers, who he referred to as "industrial complexes" due to their might and power. Williams, much like Force India, Haas, and even McLaren, is far from being the industrial monster that Ferrari and Mercedes are.

In other words, Mercedes-AMG's response is dumb, because it doesn't compare apples to apples—more like apples to watermelons. Of course, Hill didn't waste any time and quickly hit back at the man or woman operating the F1 team's Twitter account, and referred to Williams as "garagisti" (which he spelled garagiste, but was referring to "enthusiast-ran" racing teams), before adding "Shame on me, #f1."