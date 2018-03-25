Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Larson Take Side Gig During Martinsville Delay

NASCAR drivers have a lot of downtime at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway this weekend as two national-level races, including the STP 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, continue to be delayed.



Fellow-Cup Series competitors and dirt-track lovers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Larson decided to spend Saturday night taking in some Supercross action. Problem? Snow filled their satellite dish. The climb to the top of the motorhome in which they were watching TV inspired Stenhouse to take on a side gig, cleaning snow out of the dishes of other drivers. He advertised the service via Twitter.





Stenhouse and Larson had at least a couple of customers Saturday night, but it seems like Stenhouse did all the dirty work, or make that climbing work.





Denny Hamlin also called on Stenhouse for his satellite dish-cleaning service, and afterward, gave a positive review.









When the dish-cleaning business dried up, Stenhouse wasn’t done. After Wallace’s tweet, Stenhouse announced that he and Larson had moved on to another snow clean-up task.



