Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Larson Take Side Gig During Martinsville Delay
Two NASCAR drivers take advantage of snow delay at Martinsville Speedway to start temporary side business.
NASCAR drivers have a lot of downtime at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway this weekend as two national-level races, including the STP 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, continue to be delayed.
Fellow-Cup Series competitors and dirt-track lovers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Larson decided to spend Saturday night taking in some Supercross action. Problem? Snow filled their satellite dish. The climb to the top of the motorhome in which they were watching TV inspired Stenhouse to take on a side gig, cleaning snow out of the dishes of other drivers. He advertised the service via Twitter.
Stenhouse and Larson had at least a couple of customers Saturday night, but it seems like Stenhouse did all the dirty work, or make that climbing work.
Denny Hamlin also called on Stenhouse for his satellite dish-cleaning service, and afterward, gave a positive review.
When the dish-cleaning business dried up, Stenhouse wasn’t done. After Wallace’s tweet, Stenhouse announced that he and Larson had moved on to another snow clean-up task.
Despite Stenhouse and Laron’s track work, all track activity for Sunday was postponed until Monday. A tentative schedule now has the Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series running a doubleheader, beginning with the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 Camping World Truck Series race at 11 a.m. ET Monday, followed by the STP 500 Cup Series race at approximately 2 p.m.
The Truck Series took the green flag and 23 laps were completed before a snow and rain mix first hit the track Saturday. On Monday, that race will resume at lap 24 and the remainder of the 250-scheduled laps will be completed.
