Heartbreak for American Haas F1 Team After Pit Stop Problems in Australia

21 laps into the Australian Grand Prix, things were looking rosy for the American Haas outfit which was headed for its best-ever Formula 1 finish. Three laps later, it was heartbreak.

Kevin Magnussen, who had been running in fourth ahead of Haas team-mate Romain Grosjean, had to pull over after his pit stop on lap 22. Grosjean parked it two laps later, following his own pit stop. Both cars retired with a loose wheel.

"We don't yet know the cause", Grosjean told French tv-broadcaster Canal+. "We haven't seen any issues like this in winter-testing. We need to analyze what went wrong; whether it was something mechanical or human error."

"If it's a human error, it's a human error. If it's something mechanical, we'll be making changes", said Grosjean, who was seen consoling Haas' mechanics in the paddock as the race raged on at the Albert Park Street Circuit.