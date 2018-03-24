Sights and Sounds of the IndyCar IMS Road Course Test

IndyCar teams and drivers made this year's maiden visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to partake in a manufacturers' test. There, select Chevy and Honda drivers tested on the 11-turn road course where the 2018 IndyCar Grand Prix of Indy will take place later this year.

The winner of the 100th running of the Indy 500, Alexander Rossi, managed to set the fastest lap around the 1.9-mile racing circuit. The Andretti Autosport driver was in good spirits throughout the duration of the test and was seen sharing information with teammate Marco Andretti. The Napa-sponsored driver wasn't initially aware that he was the fastest man at Indy, but a later review of his car's ECU data revealed the American's blistering performance.