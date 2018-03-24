Watch the Season-Opening Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Race Live on YouTube

One of the most exciting, competitive, and affordable racing series in the world, the Global MX-5 Cup, will kick off the 2018 racing season today at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

In order to bring the excitement of some of the closest sports car racing in North America to even more fans, the season-opening race will be streamed online on Mazda U.S.A.'s YouTube channel. The live stream for Saturday's Global MX-5 Cup race will begin at 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time, while Sunday's race will go live at 8:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

“With compelling racing created by the talent of the drivers and the performance of the Global MX-5 Cup cars, we are thrilled to be able to put the season-opening races on a worldwide stage with this weekend’s live stream,” said John Doonan, Director, Mazda Motorsports. “With thirty-two Global Mazda MX-5 Cup cars entered this weekend it will be a fantastic show that will be enjoyed not only by the spectators at the track but everyone tuning in around the world to the live stream.”