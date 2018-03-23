What Do You Think About Sky Sports' Formula 1 Coverage on ESPN?

Yesterday's Formula 1 practice sessions weren't much different than last year's, with the exception of one key item that's only applicable to the United States, it kicked off the new broadcasting partnership between ESPN and Sky Sports. If you were up late at night witnessing the beginning of a new era for Formula 1 in the U.S., then you may have been shocked by the wildly different commentary, on-screen graphics, and even new intro chime. Despite the practice format on the track being the same, American viewers might as well have been watching a whole new sport given the new viewer experience. But, is this a better viewing experience?

Sky Sports/ESPN Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, and Simon Lazenby report from Australia.

I think so, and I've been watching Formula 1 since I was a baby, quite literally. I experienced my first Formula 1 race from the comfort of my mother's womb in Mexico City in the mid-'80s and I've attended dozens across North America and Europe since. But, because we're talking about TV, I should also mention that I haven't missed a single F1 race in decades. I know, it's an exciting life. Why is Sky Sports' coverage better? For starters, it's the leading F1 coverage in the English language. Their staff is made up of several ex-F1 drivers, and even a world champ, Damon Hill. They're also present at every single race, they cover all the on-track action (not just qualifying and race), and they have a big, big budget to cover every angle of the sport.

Sky Sports/ESPN Multi-view coverage with exclusive commentary from around the track.