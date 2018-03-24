IndyCar Teams Hit the Grand Prix Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Several IndyCar teams and drivers selected by their respective manufacturers took to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course on Friday afternoon. The test gave series' veterans the chance to squeeze in some laps ahead of the 2018 Grand Prix of Indy, but also awarded several rookies a chance to get behind the wheel of a 2018 IndyCar. The road course test was initially delayed about 90 minutes due to lower-than-expected ambient and track temperatures. The Drive, who was on-site at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, recorded an air temperature of just 35 degrees at 11 a.m. EST, which was the original starting time for the test session.

DrivesWGirls Alexander Rossi walks away a happy man after setting the day's fastest time.

The sun eventually came out and so did Will Power, who felt confident the track temperature had risen enough to lap the 1.9-mile circuit safely. Power's Chevy-engined racer managed to impress with a lap time of just 69.14 seconds, which was originally recorded as the day's fastest lap. According to Motorsport, an ECU-data review later in the day revealed that Andretti Autosport's Alexander Rossi recorded a lap time of 69.08 seconds, edging Power's best lap by six-tenths of a second. Other IndyCar veterans that got on with the program included Penske's Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud who scored the third- and fourth-fastest practice times.

DrivesWGirls Pietro Fittipaldi on IndyCar testing duty with Dale Coyne Racing.