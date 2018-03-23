5 Things We Learned from F1's First Friday Free Practice Sessions

After four months away and only eight days of pre-season testing the 2018 Formula 1 season kicked off Friday at noon local time in Melbourne, Australia. The lights at the end of pit lane turning green bringing months of hard work and a winter's worth of speculation to an end. Although teams and drivers alike are quick to trade the "it's only testing" cliché for "it's only Friday," these are five things we learned on F1's first Friday of the year.

1. Mercedes is still top dog (at least in qualifying)

No surprise there, after the silver arrows' practically bulletproof if not headline-chasing performance in winter testing. Perhaps the most telling moment came halfway through second practice: After 2017 champion Lewis Hamilton had just gone quickest and even a rally-style drift exiting turn 12 didn't stop teammate Valtteri Bottas from setting a (then) second time, team principal Toto Wolff's steely expression betrayed a quiet confidence.

Sure, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen would split the Mercedes duo later on and closed his practice one gap of 0.7 to 0.127 of a second, but Hamilton and Bottas always seemed able to pull yet more lap time out of their cars. No doubt in the back of Wolff's mind: Mercedes hasn't even used its elusive qualifying mode engine setting yet, rumored to be worth three to four tenths a lap.