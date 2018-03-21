IndyCar Pens Official Broadcasting Deal With NBC for 2019 Season

IndyCar will move to a full-time slot with NBC starting in 2019. Next season, the American broadcasting network will take on rights for all Verizon Series races, including the 103rd Indianapolis 500, with its dedicated sports channel NBCSN assisting in coverage. An announcement from the two parties is understood to be coming within the next few days.

This move has been made in order to sustain the growth of IndyCar's audience and ratings, both of which have been on the rise in recent years. According to figures presented by NBCSN, average viewership of IndyCar races has gone up 78 percent in the past four years. Standard television airings have also been aided by online streaming which is expected to expand in 2019 with every race being available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

“This arrangement brings all of IndyCar to one home, increases our exposure, and includes our first direct-to-consumer offer for our fans,” said Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Company, which owns IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We couldn't be happier to have start-to-finish coverage of IndyCar's season with the NBC Sports Group.”