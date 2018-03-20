Red Bull Racing Bickers With Renault, Flirts with Honda

Red Bull Racing has long had a contentious relationship with its current engine partner Renault. After winning four Drivers' and Constructors' Championships on the trot 2010-2013, Renault stumbled with the introduction of the hybrid V-6 power plants in 2014 and has struggled to catch-up ever since. Red Bull Racing's ever-outspoken chief Dr. Helmut Marko has further increased tensions between the energy drink company's Formula 1 team and engine supplier Renault, stating that he believes Honda will out-develop the French manufacturer over the season.

"The Honda package is technically interesting. The engine is very light and now the reliability is there," Marko told Autosport, referring to how Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso racked up the miles in winter testing with the Japanese V-6 in the back of its STR13. "The engine should be at Renault level at the end of the year," Marko said of the Honda, which has been the worst of the four engines the past three years.

Back in 2015, the pair had a very public falling out. The team effectively broke its engine contract with Renault, only to have to come back to its spurned partner after Mercedes and Ferrari showed no interest in supplying them. The newly negotiated deal was far less beneficial for Red Bull Racing, which lost its title sponsor Infiniti (which is part of the Renault-Nissan alliance) and backing from French oil firm Total. The team currently rebadges its Renault engines as TAG Heuers and has snapped up Aston Martin title sponsorship for 2018.