Revisit the Chaotic 1991 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Adelaide

The sport of Formula 1 racing is known for its attention to detail and obsession with perfection, but the truth is that things haven't always run as tidy as they are nowadays. With the 2018 season-opening race in Melbourne, Australia taking place later this week, it's a perfect time to revisit the 1991 Australian Grand Prix, which is a glowing example of the older, less-organized, more political, and far more dangerous Formula 1 circus.

The Australian Grand Prix hasn't always taken place at Albert Park in the glamorous city of Melbourne. In fact, despite hosting F1 races dating back to 1963, Australia didn't join the Formula 1 World Championship until 1985, when the F1 fraternity set up shop on the streets of Adelaide, a city about 450 miles west of the current venue. The Adelaide street circuit proved to be a real challenge and it quickly earned a reputation for being tough on cars and tough on drivers.

The 1985 Australian Grand Prix was won by none other than Ayrton Senna, who raced for Lotus-Renault at the time and had to battle the likes of Keke Rosberg for most of the two-hour race. Perhaps the most notorious race ever held at Adelaide was the 1991 Grand Prix, which like this video shows, it's earned the title of the "shortest race in F1 history."