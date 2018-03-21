This Is the Volkswagen I.D. R Electric Pikes Peak Racer
VW hints that it hopes to secure the course record for electric cars.
In October of last year, Volkswagen confirmed it would enter the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, using an electric car. On Monday, VW released less shadowy renderings of the car alongside the car's name, I.D. R in keeping with the brand's I.D. electric car nomenclature. The company will use its Pikes Peak entry to showcase the company's MEB powertrain, which a Volkswagen spokesperson described to The Drive as a German acronym for "modular electric toolkit."
Volkswagen confirmed that the I.D. R will be four-wheel drive in its release, but the myriad of performance figures and battery specifications for which we prodded the carmaker went undisclosed. The car itself will be driven by Romain Dumas, three-time overall winner at Pikes Peak and two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
“The I.D. R Pikes Peak represents an extremely exciting challenge for us, to show what is possible in motorsport with an electric drivetrain," stated Sven Smeets, Volkswagen motorsport director, in the company's release. "The entire team behind our driver Romain Dumas is highly motivated to set a new record for electric cars.”
The current course record for electric vehicles was set in 2016, by mountain veteran Rhys Millen in an eO PP100, achieving a time of 8:57.118. The eO PP100 produces 1,596 horsepower and 1,859 pound-feet of torque, and weighs in at 2,646 pounds (1,200 kilograms) according to its makers.
Millen and Dumas are drivers of similar calibers, so Volkswagen's chances of besting the electric record will hinge upon its ability to make the I.D. R superior to the PP100. Given that VW is using its race entry as marketing for its electric vehicle program, we can expect the Germans not to pull punches at Pikes Peak this June.
- RELATEDBentley Will Race a Bentayga Crossover at the Pikes PeakBentley's W-12-powered luxury SUV will attack the famous hill climb event this June.READ NOW
- RELATEDUnser to Race at Pikes Peak for First Time in 29 YearsAl Junior will return to the hill climb race that played a major role in his family's racing history.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Attending Pikes Peak for First Time in 30 Years, This Time with an Electric CarThis new war could help set some electrifying records.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake Is Reportedly HappeningA wagon version of the VW luxo-sedan is apparently a go and may also get a VR6 engine.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Wants 5 Percent U.S. Market Share in 10 YearsIt's all about crossovers and affordable EVs.READ NOW