MotoGP's Exciting Photo-Finish in Qatar Boosts Viewership Ratings Worldwide

"It’s a pleasure to be able to capture every aspect of our wonderful sport and broadcast it to the world,” said Manel Arroyo, Managing Director of Dorna Sports. "We have a highly competitive Championship that usually goes down to the wire at the end of the season, with a group of incredible contenders for the title and ten riders battling it out for second. This will be the 27th year that Dorna has managed the television rights of the MotoGP World Championship and we do it with the same level of passion as ever."

MotoGP was one of the first world-class sports that launched its own subscription-based streaming service, just like what Formula 1 is about to do this year. Their smartphone-based service hasn't stopped the series from partnering with TV networks and developing cutting-edge products to cater to tech-savvy audiences. In the U.K. and Ireland, BT Sports and MotoGP will soon launch "360 OnBoard," which will provide live 360-degree footage from select motorcycle-mounted cameras.