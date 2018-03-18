Porsche Takes GT Le Mans Win at 2018 12 Hours of Sebring

Porsche put an end to Corvette Racing's streak at Saturday's 66th running of the 12 Hours of Sebring. After three consecutive years of GM dominance at the South Florida track, the No. 911 Stuttgart entry claimed the checkered flag by 6.230 seconds over the second-place finisher, the No. 25 BMW M8 GTE. The winner's sister car, the No. 912 Porsche RSR, completed the podium by standing atop the third step at race's end.

The trio of Nick Tandy, Patrick Pilet, and Fred Makowiecki piloted the Porsche 911 RSR to its second win in international competition after having won the Northeast Grand Prix at Lime Rock last year. Despite starting second to last in the field of nine GTLM competitors, Tandy and co. were able to progressively climb through the field and had moved to third by the halfway point. Pilet was finally able to maneuver around Risi Competizione's Tony Vilander in the 10th hour of action and afterward was challenged by Alexander Sims in the No. 25 Bimmer, but to no avail for the Bavarian outfit.

“This win was missing from my collection. It was a great team effort. The pit crew didn’t make one mistake and our strategy was perfect. To celebrate this achievement with my friends Nick and Fred is incredible. After the qualifying, victory seemed a long way off. But when you’re determined to achieve something and you go for it, you can do it. This race is proof of that.”