Jean-Eric Vergne Emerges Victorious in Formula E Punta Del Este ePrix

Jean-Eric Vergne managed to claim the top step of the podium during the nail-biting FIA Formula E Punta Del Este ePrix on the shores of Uruguay. Vergne's highly applauded victory marks his second one of the season and third of his two-year-old career in Formula E.

Saturday's win catapulted Vergne's lead at the top of the FIA Formula E Championship standings, which is now a whopping 30 points over his nearest rival Felix Rosenqvist. The former Formula 1 driver began his race in pole position, which he inherited after Lucas di Grassi was reprimanded for cutting a chicane during qualifying, and sustained the lead of the race until the chequered flag dropped at the end of lap 37.