Johann Zarco Claims Pole Position for the 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar

Both Q1 and Q2 qualifying sessions were mostly ruled by Marc Marquez and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, who seemed more than set to conquer the top two spots of the starting grid. That was until LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow and Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci showed up on the scene, and managed to steal the third and fourth positions and bump Dovizioso down to fifth spot. The results of that created an interesting Yamaha-Honda-Ducati-Honda-Ducati top five.

Some of MotoGP's superstars didn't fare too well during qualifying, with Valentino Rossi scraping by in eighth place after recuperating from a crash during Practice 3, and Spaniard Dani Pedrosa edging the Italian in his Honda by just one-tenth of a second in seventh spot. Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo will have to work some of his magic during tomorrow's race, as his ninth spot behind the series' best riders will make it difficult to move up the field in a hurry. The Spaniard's fastest qualifying lap was a whopping three-quarters of a second slower than Zarco's.

If there's one thing we can learn from today's qualifying session, is that tomorrow's race will be everything but boring!