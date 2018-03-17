'Clarity' Has to Help Canada's Lance Stroll March on at Williams F1

At just nineteen years of age, Lance Stroll suddenly is the man with all the experience at Williams F1. Although Stroll's new team-mate Sergey Sirotkin is three years his senior, the Russian has no Grand Prix racing experience, whereas Stroll has a complete season under his belt.

It's this year's worth of experience, and what comes with it, that will be a big asset going into his sophomore Formula 1 season, Stroll reckons. "I think clarity is the right word, there's nothing really more to it", he told Reuters. "I had speed at times last year, and it was good, but generally I can expect what's coming now compared to where I was last time this year."

Stroll had a tough start to the season in 2017, failing to score points until his home Grand Prix, the seventh of the season, in Montréal. Although his compatriot and 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve still wasn't impressed and called Stroll one of the worst performing rookies in F1 history, the young Canadian went on to become the second-youngest podium finisher in the sport's history (and youngest rookie to do so) in a crazy Azerbaijan Grand Prix.