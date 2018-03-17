Future MotoE Racing Teams Meet During MotoGP's Visit to Qatar

The meeting was organized by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), and led by Cup director Nicolas Goubert and Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta. The series executives aimed to bring together representatives from the teams who will be taking part in the inaugural season, in order to exchange ideas ranging from rules and regulations, team budgeting, and scheduling of "confirmed" and potential races.

The FIM MotoE World Cup is set to have its maiden racing season in 2019, with the first five races expected in Europe. It hasn't been yet confirmed if MotoE will be added to MotoGP's roster of racing events during Grand Prix weekends, or if it will run its own separate calendar, much like the FIA Formula E does.

“We had the first meeting with all the teams who will be competing next year in MotoE,” explains Cup Director Goubert. “There will be 11 teams, running 18 bikes. All the bikes will be Energica bikes, the same, so it will be a Cup. We will have five rounds next year in Europe. We haven’t yet decided on the tracks we’ll be going to, but as I said it was a kick off meeting so all things have to be put in place. Basically, it starts now. It was important to see all the teams because now they have enough information to get organized; to start looking at the riders they’ll have and look at the crew they’ll have.”