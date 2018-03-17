This Is What It's Like to Be a VIP at the McLaren-Renault F1 Garage

Unless you're Paris Hilton, Jay-Z, Arnold Schwarzenegger, or a Middle Eastern Prince whose dad has deep ties in the world of motorsports, you'll most likely never get to stand inside a Formula 1 garage during a Grand Prix weekend. Thankfully, cutting-edge video technology is bringing us an experience that's not quite as visceral as the real deal, but it's probably the next best thing.

This video pioneered by McLaren and Sky Sports F1 is none other than a minute-long 360-degree video experience of the team's garage during the recent pre-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona, Spain. Sure, there are other 360-degree videos out there of Formula 1 cars driving on tracks, but this specific one actually takes you inside the garage while the cars are being worked on and the drivers debriefed.