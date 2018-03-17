Valentino Rossi Unveils New 'Soleluna' Design on AGV Pista GP R Helmet

“Inspired by popular graphics from the 1970’s, the new Valentino Rossi helmet features the iconic Soleluna (Sun and Moon) graphic, used by Rossi since the beginning of his career,” said an AGV representative in an email to The Drive. The new Soleluna look is a bright, bold design with a big sun on one side and a crescent moon that follows the curvature of the helmet on the other side. In case a racer is wondering who is in front of him, it has Valentino Rossi’s name and number on the back in the same bright, fluorescent yellow color as the sun and moon, contrasting with the matte blue base color of the helmet.

The design came from a collaboration between Rossi and helmet designer Aldo Drudi. The design is deliberately clean and simple, yet bold. It’s a bit of a departure from the more wild and intricate designs we’ve seen on Rossi’s gear like the Mexican themed helmet he recently used in winter testing.