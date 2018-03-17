Spirit of Daytona Takes Pole for the 2018 12 Hours of Sebring

Friday's qualifying round at Sebring Raceway brought about positive results for the No. 90 Spirit of Daytona Cadillac DPi-V.R. Tristan Vautier drove the V-8 prototype to a quickest time of 1:47.432, putting the team ahead of the No. 2 ESM Nissan Onroak DPi. BMW Team RLL captured the pole in GT Le Mans and the Spirit of Race outfit will take P1 in GT Daytona come time for Saturday's race start.

Vautier managed to outpace the rest of the Cadillac DPi cars with the nearest one being Whelen Engineering who will start in fifth-place. Acura Team Penske managed the third fastest time in the Prototype field with the No. 7 ARX-05 of Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor, and Graham Rahal.