Track/Side: Thursday With IMSA at Sebring Raceway

Thursday initiated the action leading up to this weekend's 12 Hours of Sebring in south Florida. Teams from the Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge, Porsche GT3 Cup, and IMSA WeatherTech series filled the grid in the morning and ran practice sessions into the night, providing the trademarked scenic backdrop that the track has become known for. The harsh surface is complemented by the Floridian sun, open skies, and, of course, handsome racers that have drawn fans to the race for the better part of 68 years.

Our Chief Motorsport Photographer, Rip Shaub, is trackside snapping shots throughout the weekend. With the first day of practice wrapped up and qualifying on the agenda for Friday, these are a few of our best takeaways from Thursday's action:

The GT Cars