Racing Ladder to NASCAR Career is More High-Tech Than Ever

The rungs on the racing ladder to a career in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series seem to follow trends, changing several times through the years. For a period of time, the late model ranks were the go-to for NASCAR car owners to find their next big star. Former drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Matt Kenseth as well as local stars such as brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch moved up to top-tier rides in NASCAR’s premier series through various stock car series at the local level, eventually getting to late models, and then, NASCAR en route to their stellar careers.



Lately, dirt racing has been the route to take to NASCAR’s upper echelon. That path to NASCAR may have been an accidental one, at least at first, when the likes of Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart took a route of dirt and sprint cars to what they thought would lead to an IndyCar career, but surprise, both wound up in NASCAR where they both found success that included multiple championships at the Cup level.



As our world gets more high-tech, seemingly by the day, so is the climb to top-tier NASCAR racing. Case in point: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet made famous by the aforementioned Gordon and driven for a couple of seasons by Chase Elliott before a move to the No. 9 for 2018.



Byron’s road to a Hendrick Motorsports ride in the Cup Series was, by no means, a traditional route. First of all, Byron didn’t start at the age of 5 or 6, racing go-karts like a lot of his contemporaries. He became interested in racing at 6 years old, but he wouldn’t embark on his racing career for several more years.



And when Byron finally embarked on that racing career when he became a teenager, it didn’t get off to a traditional start. No, Byron didn’t climb behind the wheel of a race car right away. Instead, he went online racing. He won 100 races and posted nearly 300 top five finishes on iRacing before eventually climbing into a real-life racing machine, a Legends car, at the age of 15.



"I think it’s kind of crazy that everything started on a video game, but I think it’s something that I really would promote to young kids coming up is to get involved,” Byron said. "If you can’t get in a real race car, to get on iRacing and you can do it and you don’t have to, I guess, have all the contacts and everything to get in a real race car.”