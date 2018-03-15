MotoGP Champ Valentino Rossi Signs New Two-Year Deal With Yamaha

MotoGP's most famous rider, Valentino Rossi, is making headlines again today, but not because of something he's done on the track. The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team announced Thursday that the nine-time world champion has agreed to a two-year contract extension. This new contract will give him the opportunity to conquer the ever-elusive 10th world championship he's been chasing since 2009. This year's pre-season testing got off to a bit of a crazy start, with rumors that Honda's golden boy, Marc Marquez, could steal Rossi's number one position at Yamaha. The rumors were squashed when Marquez re-signed a two-year contract with Repsol Honda, and now we know that Rossi will remain at Yamaha at least until the 2020 racing season.

Yamaha Valentino Rossi celebrates his two-year contract extension with Yamaha.

At 39 years of age, Valentino is the oldest man on the grid but is also one of the fittest and most experienced. Clearly, his age wasn't a detractor to Yamaha, which although undisclosed, most likely ponied-up tens of millions of euros to secure the Italian for two more years. "When I signed my last contract with Yamaha, in March 2016, I wondered if that would have been the last contract as a MotoGP rider. At that time, I decided that I’d take that decision during the following two years. During the last two years I came to the conclusion that I want to continue because racing, being a MotoGP rider, but especially riding my M1, is the thing that makes me feel good," said Rossi.

Yamaha Rossi during a pre-season test at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar.