Racing Champ Ayrton Senna's Former Racing Suit Headed to Auction

RM Sotheby's will be auctioning off Ayrton Senna's race-worn driving suit from the 1987 Formula 1 racing season. The yellow suit boasts Team Lotus' Camel racing livery, which through the decades (and the banning of tobacco sponsorship) has become one of the most iconic in all of motorsport.

Senna, a three-time F1 world champion, wore this particular suit when he eclipsed race-favorites Ferrari and McLaren and emerged victorious at the 1987 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. This particular race is special for several reasons, but primarily because it was Senna's first of six Monaco Grand Prix wins and because it was Lotus team owner Colin Chapman's final victory in Formula 1 as a team owner and director.