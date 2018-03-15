Jimmie Johnson to Lose Lowe's as Primary NASCAR Sponsor

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson began driving in the top tier NASCAR Cup Series back in 2001. Since 2001, his No. 48 car has been primarily sponsored by Lowe’s Companies Inc. with the retail store Lowe's branding. That will change in the 2019 season.

Lowe's will not be returning to sponsor Jimmie Johnson's Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 race program for the 2019 season. Since joining the NASCAR Cup Series and driving in a Lowe's branded race car, Johnson has become a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, won 83 races, obtained 35 pole positions not counting the 222 top-five finishes, 341 top-10s, and more than 18,000 total laps led in races. He is also the only driver to compete in NASCAR's postseason since the postseason started in 2004. You could say the Lowe's investment paid off.