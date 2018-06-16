Everything Goes Sideways in Florida: an American Flat Track Experience at Daytona Beach

You can catch American Flat Track on NBC Sports Network, or stream every race at fanschoice.tv/american-flat-track Given the chance, you should always learn to dirt-slide a heavy bike, because motorcycling in America is a particularly murderous hobby, one that requires vigorous defense against the various forces conspiring to turn you into a perforated sack of meaty chum cooling on the roadside, and also because it looks profoundly cool. Risking violent death in the name of style has always been the bargain in a country where your average moron would text his way to the Piggly Wiggly in an M1A1 tank if only he could swing the lease. So I was in Daytona Beach to catch the American Flat Track race because the AFT folks had generously offered to throw in a bike-drifting primer from certified-professional dirt racer Johnny Lewis. This would have the added benefit of conveying some minuscule understanding of the lunacy of flat track racing, of drifting through greasy left-hand turns with 17 other maniacs, shoving the handlebars at the ground at 100 mph while stomping an over-beefed rear brake, deploying the inside foot like a sea anchor to countervail a back tire that's dancing madly across the dirt in a wide wobbly arc. Madness.

The more terrifying the prospect of any education, the more necessary it surely is. But Florida is a place of dark and comic voodoo, an overheated orgy of pet alligators and stripper arsonists and millions of deranged pillheads screaming for their God-given American right to die expensive uninsured deaths on the system's dime, and the mild swampland derangement of the place took over the moment I stepped into its low flat glare. Things started going wrong in mundane ways but with confusing frequency—there's a knock-on effect, a reverberation of prehistoric weirdness. You know something's gone queer but there's no way to pinpoint where exactly it made the jump; the bizarre hides in plain sight acting normal. Florida Man Steals Publix Sausage, Jumps Off Bridge to Avoid Arrest; Florida Man Drives Date to Sports Bar on Stolen Walmart Mobility Scooter; Florida: 400-Pound Woman Survives Sexual Assault by Herd of Manatees. Et cetera. And so before I had been in the Sunshine State three full hours I found myself off the grid from my handlers, misplaced in the Daytona International Speedway parking lot with all my luggage and two new motorcycle helmets still in the boxes and with no clear explanation why they were given to me. The dirt track instruction was happening elsewhere, without me, reserved for members of the elite motorcycling press. I had glimpsed them briefly at the tail end of the helmet fitting where I had been deposited with little ceremony and less explanation: they dressed either like skate-rat cholos—flat-brims and shades and Vans Old Skools and untucked flannels buttoned to the throat—or like Milwaukee bartenders from 1976. They had somehow inured themselves against Florida juju; perhaps the costumes had done the trick, comforting the spirits in the manner of Day of the Dead revelers. I contemplated this as I attempted to escape the labyrinth of chain fencing and steel barricades that is Daytona International Speedway. A gray-haired woman in flip-flops watched me pound hot asphalt past her RV. She was just back from the communal showers, hair damp, still holding a small bottle of shampoo. She considered me, oddly laden and slowly roasting, shook her head, and offered me a ride in the old Ford Ranger parked behind her Class A. On the way to the motel she talked about her grandkids, tucked out of reach on a naval base in Japan, and her husband's Harley cruiser that they no longer rode, and all the places they used to travel but didn't anymore, and it struck me that she had offered me a lift not only out of genuine kindness but also from a desperate and crushing boredom. I've never been able to fully imagine RV life, but decided if it drives a Virginia Beach snowbird insane to the point of suggesting rides to strangers in a state known for both bathsalt-stoned cannibals and Scientology, it must be one of the world's more thrillseeking hobbies.

I finally checked into my room, sheltering against the arctic blast of motel air conditioning that couldn't be turned off and worked the phone, wheedling and cajoling my way into a loaner bike to keep me company on an unexpectedly free afternoon. Arrangements made, I returned to the Speedway a couple hours later and was greeted by the same short, serious guy who had abandoned me there earlier. He made no indication of recognizing me, and like before seemed to be in a tremendous hurry. He threw me the keys to a Harley-Davidson Street Bob and darted away. The Street Bob wouldn't start. A squat powerlifter type hanging outside the operations trailer shook his head. "Electrical issues," he said. He asked what else looked good—BMW? Ducati? Yamaha? I told him I wanted a Harley, that I'd never been on one and wanted to see what the fuss was about. He shrugged in a gesture of Zen resignation. "Electrical issues, bro. What else you want?" Then I noticed the Street 750. It was low-slung in flat black metal with "XG750R" on the tank and a jaunty half-orange fairing. It looked It looked like something a Milwaukee bartender from 1976 would ride. I glanced at the weightlifter and raised my eyebrows in a question. He nodded. "Yeah, this one," he said, patting the tank with a meaty hand. "This one's supposed to be gold."

I climbed on the bike and it started right up and it was indeed gold. The small serious guy flew by in a white panel van, gesturing wildly for me to follow him, so I did. There seemed to be no time to lose. We beat a quick path along the service roads and pulled over by an exit. A Honda CBR1000RR pulled next to me as the small dude jumped back out of the van and jogged over to us. "Follow Chris," he said, pointing to the guy in full leathers. I asked him where Chris was going and he said, "St. Augustine." I told him I wasn't going to St. Augustine. Small Dude looked at me, then at the Harley, then at Chris. He still hadn't recognized me. I watched his sunburned face tick through a series of calculations: he had no idea who I was, why I was there, what claim I had to the bike—whether I was going to ride it to Canada or straight off a bridge. I flipped up my visor to explain the situation, but he had come to a decision. He cut me off with an abrupt thumbs-up. "Okay!" he said, and then jumped back in the van and sped off, leaving me alone on a brand-new motorcycle for which I had shown no identification, signed no paperwork, and made no arrangements to return. Florida, man. The bike was fast and smooth and hammered the air like combat. The big V-Twin was obscenely, shamelessly loud—so loud I could have strapped the tank with an armful of large-caliber pistols firing randomly and no one would have noticed the difference; so loud it resurfaced the buzzy adrenal high of juvenile rebellion, of smoking or flipping someone off for the first time—not quite sure you won't get punched in the face, unsure whether you deserve it. LOOKATME!LOOKATME!LOOKATME!LOOKATME!LOOKATME!LOOKATME!... My petty outburst was drowned along with the rest of the city in the low rolling thunder of Daytona Bike Week. The annual scene might well be decadent and depraved if you know where to look, but at a distance it reeked of brisk consumerism, a sprawl of tents and logos and preferred-customer parking—all the violence and intrigue of a boat show, just louder and with more leather. I spent an idle hour making bombing runs along the wide-open corridors of Daytona Beach, strafing herds of lumbering SUVs with weaponized sound, imagining the echo of sonic projectiles thudding into thin steel. I am become Florida man. I stopped for lunch at a Cracker Barrel, that artless repository for gingham smocks and cap-pistols and cowboy boots and China-made crockware painted with the patterns of down-home Americana. For the price of Brooklyn cigarettes I had good scrambled eggs and pancakes and biscuits and fried apples and ham and bacon as elephantine mee-maws shuffled by in procession, refilling coffee and seeding the tabletop with handfuls of creamer cups. The tiny perforated thimbles reminded me of my own grandma June, how she would half-peel a foil lid and let me sip the gloppy sweetness as she packed away coffee and Salem Slim 100s in an Old Country Store in St. Augustine, waiting out the boggy humidity of Florida in July. I did a queasy shot of warm corn sugar and sodium caseinate in tribute to my shallow swampland roots, then pointed the bazooka toward Daytona Beach and blasted my way back to the race.

I've seen it written that flat track is a "particularly American" sport, but it seems too primal to be claimed by any nationality. It requires as much explanation as bare-knuckle boxing; the basic contest was invented a million times before it was ever marketed. Put a bunch of speed freaks on an open patch of earth, watch them sketch out whatever ovalish track the terrain will allow, and basic flat-track racing will break out the moment someone yells, "Go!" It's true that the big American bikes like Indian and Harley-Davidson dominated the sport for much of its existence, though you'll find Kawasakis and Ducatis and KTMs and Hondas and Suzukis on the modern AFT grid. For its return to the sport in 2017, Indian built itself a clean-sheet FTR750 race bike, corralled a trio of champions, gunslingers with nicknames like "Bullet" and "Flyin'" and "Jammer," and proceeded to unrelentingly pummel the rest of the series into lumpy scum. Harley-Davidson, with its "street-based" XG750R, has been on the back foot ever since. The Daytona race is a short-course Tourist Trophy, which means the track features novelties like a jump and the suggestion of a right-hander. The format goes heat, semi, main—a rider can only make the main after qualifying in both a heat and a semi—for both singles and twins. The big show, the Twins main, is a 25-lap sprint of near-chaos.

Watching one bike leap and scamper and careen into left-handed muck at triple digits is a lesson in physics and grit; 18 riders crashing the course together is like seeing a circus stunt gone drunk and murderous. Bikes slam into one another in the corners, churning dirt and bucking jockeys into low short flights that end savagely; riders highside and lowside and wind up in piles of leather and rubber and crunched metal. In the third Twins heat, Stevie Bonsey's Harley snapped both swingarm beams landing the jump, sending the rear tire bouncing lazily across the course, directly toward the pack leaders making the turn onto the front straight. All of this, from what I could tell, was entirely in keeping with the style of racing, which highly recommends the series. Indian opened the 2018 season the way it ended 2017, checkered flag in hand. Jared "Jammer" Mees, one of Indian's aptly named Wrecking Crew, topped the podium at the season opener in Florida—a repeat for Mees dating back to last year's Daytona TT, and a tradition for Indian going back to 1937, when Iron Man Ed Kretz won the first Daytona 200 on an Indian Sport Scout. That race, originally run on a 3.2-mile course of beach sand and asphalt, is still going today, and thanks to the promotional genius of Big Bill France can be traced directly to the creation of Daytona International Speedway some 22 years later.

But modern American Flat Track venues are rarely as grand or as exalted as Daytona; the schedule runs through places like Weedsport, NY and Mechanicsburg, PA, and title sponsors are typically local bike dealerships or law firms specializing in motorcycle accidents. One race in August—the Peoria TT at Peoria Race Park in Peoria, IL—is presented by a local motorcycle bar called The Country Saloon, which has lights shaped like NASCAR racers over the pool tables and a poster above the bar that reads, "Our House Wine Is Jaegermeister." And it does seem like a series best experienced at a local fairground, close enough to taste the dirt spray. Flat track is a muscular and loud and kinetic sort of art that becomes tame and abstracted from the luxury boxes. But this is America, where there's no such thing as success if it doesn't scale all the way up. Next stop: England, for the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where flat-track racing will no doubt become the latest background spectacle for that repugnant breed of effortful gentleman posting dress-up pictures of his linen blazers and Belgian loafers and vile hats, becoming increasingly wistful for the fading aristocracy the drunker he gets on its free Champagne.

