Kevin Magnussen Was Supposed to Race With the Team That Won the 2018 Rolex 24

As The Drive reported in December, Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen was supposedly nearing a contract with Team AXR to compete in the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Things were kept hush-hush for the most part, but as Team Manager Gary Nelson hinted to Racer, talks seemed to be in the final stages one month ahead of the IMSA season-opener. However, come race day, Magnussen wasn't included in the driver lineup and the American outfit's Mustang Sampling wing took home the overall win.

Magnussen recently interviewed with Racer and discussed the ordeal that ultimately excluded him from a shot at Daytona glory. According to him, the two parties started talking too late in the game to reach an agreement.

"I think we just started the conversations too late and the contract stuff got delayed," Magnussen said. "We decided to call it off and wait for the following season."

"I don't think there are any difficulties in reaching an agreement. It's not a Formula 1 contract. Formula 1 contracts are quite complicated and it's not going to be as complicated with a Daytona team, but it still needs to be right."