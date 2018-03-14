FIA President Jean Todt Doesn't Like Ferrari's Veto Power

Unlike any other Formula 1 constructor, Ferrari has the controversial privilege to veto new organizational rulings as part of its legacy within the sport. The team has exercised this right in the past and has more recently threatened to utilize it once again after being at odds with Liberty Media's planned shifts for the series' direction. Many parties and figureheads surrounding the motorsport community have voiced their disapproval of this special ability, but since it's written into F1's official rulebook, it can't be easily retracted. However, FIA President Jean Todt says that it'd be worth the trouble to withdraw Ferrari's explicit influence in light of the forthcoming era of F1.

Headlines broke in the latter part of 2017 when Ferrari said that it would consider vetoing Liberty Media's newly proposed engine rules for 2021 and beyond. This revived the argument that had been dormant since 2015 when the Maranello manufacturer put a halt to an amendment that would place a cap on powerplant and transmission costs.

Todt expressed his stance to the media in London this week, stating that the veto power is outdated after being in place for 30+ years.

"The veto was at the time of Enzo Ferrari, and he was isolated in Maranello," explained Todt. "That was the only team supplying engine and chassis against some other teams that were all powered by Ford."

"So at this time, it was decided that being away from what is called the silicon valley of motorsport, they needed to have a protection. That is the story about the veto."

"But personally, I feel now I am not in favor of that. Times have changed."