MotoGP Brings Rain to the Desert With Artificially Enhanced Test in Qatar

The Kingdom of Qatar is known for its widespread deserts and flowing dunes, but that doesn't stop mother nature from making it rain during highly inconvenient times, such as the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix.

Last year's qualifying session was canceled and the race delayed by more than 30 minutes due to rain. Of course, MotoGP riders are used to riding in drastically wet track conditions, but the fact that Qatar is a night race presents an entirely new set of problems.

As this video shows, the high-power stadium lights that illuminate the circuit for the two-wheel racing spectacle can create lots of reflections on a wet surface as well as a rider's helmet visor. As a result, racing teams participated in mandatory wet test around the circuit to analyze the riding conditions and its possible risks.

MotoGP's racing director Mike Webb didn't explain whether the series test was only part of preparation in case of rain, or if the racing series plans on creating an artificially enhanced wet night race in the future.

While the latter may sound crazy, let's remember that Formula 1's Bernie Ecclestone has conceived similar ideas. What Webb did clear up is that riders had the ultimate say on the matter.