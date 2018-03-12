Laguna Seca Will Soon Be Called WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca

Mazda will hand over the naming rights to the world-famous Laguna Seca race track to the floor mat giant, WeatherTech, after holding them dearly for 17 years. The new name will officially be WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca starting April 1. And no, this isn't an elaborate April Fools' joke.

Illinois-based MacNeil Automotive Products Limited, A.K.A. WeatherTech, will assume the naming rights for a period of five years in exchange for $5 million in sponsorship dollars, according to the Monterey Herald. But—and it's a big "but"—the Monterey County Board of Supervisors must first approve the transaction during a board meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Regardless if the deal is approved or not, Mazda's contract ends on March 31st, and it's worth mentioning that the race track known for its challenging "Corkscrew" corner is actually owned by the county it's located in. Therefore, it's hard to believe that the board wouldn't accept the offer and allow the venue to run on emergency funds or public dollars instead.