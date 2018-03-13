What to Expect at This Weekend's 12 Hours of Sebring

Other competitors in the GTLM category won't let Corvette Racing off easy, however. Ganassi's lineup of seasoned drivers like Joey Hand, Sebastien Bourdais, and Scott Dixon will show their experience on-track and Porsche will look for a solid second outing at Sebring with its pair of 911 RSR racers. Risi Competizione's Ferrari 488 GTE is also in the mix, as are Team RLL's still-fresh BMW M8 competitors that faced trial after tribulation at Daytona.

The Prototype class features a close-knit top five as we saw in the season-opener at Daytona. Each team that reached the podium at the 24-hour race completed a record 808 laps, which speaks for their skill as well as the reliability of the current-gen DPi and LMP2 cars. Both will come in handy at Sebring and as the team of Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque, and Christian Fittipaldi look to revisit the top step, the Mustang Sampling crew seems to be the one to beat.

“A lot of people made a lot of hype about Daytona this year, the European teams and this and that, and Penske and everything, and Action Express, in my opinion, was back to its own,” Fittipaldi claimed after the team's overall Rolex 24 win. “We were competitive throughout the whole race. Both cars were running in the top four the whole race.

“Yeah, there was some attrition the last five hours, but we were in the mix also. We figured out a way to baby our stuff, and that’s part of endurance racing. I’m happy to be back in the position that we are at right now. We’re definitely going to try our very best and try to make it two in a row when it comes to Sebring.”

It will be forced into an inevitably difficult fight for the win as Wayne Taylor Racing hunts down a second consecutive win at Sebring. The Konica Minolta-backed team was hampered at the last race by constant blowouts and an early retirement, but a strengthened effort at Sebring is likely within reason.