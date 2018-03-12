Wickens and Rossi Disagree on St. Petersburg Collision

IndyCar-newcomer Robert Wickens looked set for a shock victory in his debut race in the series, controlling the St. Petersburg GP from pole until Andretti Autosport's Alexander Rossi slid into him on the second-to-last lap, following a confusing safety car restart. Ending up stranded at the first corner while Sébastien Bourdais went on to win the race, Wickens was left to rue both.

"It was all a little bit confusing because I was told we were going green, but they didn't turn the lights off the pace car, so I didn't get the best restart I could have done", said Wickens, referring to the race going back to green on lap 108 of 110 with Rossi getting a good run on the Canadian. Moving up on the inside, on the marbles, Rossi lost it and hit Wickens, and the two have different takes on the incident.