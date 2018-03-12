Alexander Rossi and Robert Wickens' IndyCar Collision: Who's to Blame?

The initial race of the 2018 IndyCar season is now in the books, and by all means, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was more exciting than anyone could've predicted. In fact, it was damn near perfect until the very end.

With just two laps to go, IndyCar rookie Robert Wickens and Alexander Rossi collided while fighting for the lead as they headed into turn one. Or should I say, Rossi wiped out Wickens?

On one end we have an IndyCar rookie who isn't much of a rookie at all. In fact, the Canadian is a former Mercedes-AMG factory driver in the extremely competitive Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, aka DTM, where he was specifically picked for the job by Toto Wolff. On the other end, we have Rossi, whose experience in Formula 1, GP2, GP3, and title of Indy 500 winner made everyone, including myself, expect more in terms of judgment under heavy breaking in an area known for poor grip due to marbles.

Wickens could've gone down in history as the rookie who took pole position and won an IndyCar race on his very first try, but instead, he's going home empty-handed. So, after watching the video, who's at fault?