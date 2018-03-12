MotoGP 2018: T-Minus One Week

It's that time of the year again, when MotoGP racers, team members, and fans alike are aching to get the season's opening race underway. Thankfully, the state-of-the-art lighting system at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar is just a few days away from being switched on.

With the off-season officially over, it's time to see how well (or how poorly) teams and riders have prepared over the winter, and if the pre-season tests in Sepang, Malaysia; Buriram, Thailand; and Losail, Qatar have filled our heads with hot air or they've previewed this season's pecking order? And speaking of order, the 2018 racing season will feature a whopping 19 rounds over the course of eight full months of racing as MotoGP's management body, Dorna, sets up the series for 20 races beginning in 2019.