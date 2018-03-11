Sebastien Bourdais Wins a Dramatic IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Sebastien Bourdais of Dale Coyne Racing made the trip to the top step of the podium at the IndyCar season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Frenchman played all his cards right as the race unfolded before his eyes and made the necessary moves to be at the right place at the right time by the end of the race.

Bourdais had been a podium contender for most of the Grand Prix, but several yellow flags and pit stop rotations made him dial back the pace in order to conserve fuel and nurse the tires. It wasn't until Max Chilton stalled his racing machine halfway through the circuit and the safety car was deployed once again that Bourdais was given the go-ahead from the pit wall. At this point, Bourdais sat in third place with Andretti Autosport's Alexander Rossi in second, and IndyCar rookie Robert Wickens in first.