Preview: 2018 TicketGuardian 500 NASCAR Race at ISM Raceway (Phoenix)

As NASCAR continues its journey out West and rolls into Phoenix, Arizona, all talk seems to be focused on Kevin Harvick, but should it be? Sure, Harvick secured a win on the first stop of NASCAR’s West Coast Swing in Las Vegas after winning the previous week in Atlanta for two consecutive wins, but the question remains – can he make it three in a row? Before you answer that, don’t forget that Harvick is also an eight-time Cup race winner at ISM Raceway. Will pole sitter and the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, Martin Truex Jr. ruin the party and drive into Victory Lane? Will Alex Bowman secure a win in his hometown and show why he was chosen to drive the No. 88 made available after Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired? Can short track masters and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, who have been racing well so far spoil Harvick’s pursuit for three in a row? Is Jimmie Johnson primed to get back to his old winning ways? Must we look for one of NASCAR’s young guns to step up to Victory Lane? These are all valid questions that should make NASCAR’s second stop out West worth watching. As you decide on who you’re picking to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at ISM Raceway, below is some helpful information you should know.

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Image AVONDALE, AZ - MARCH 09: Darrell Wallace Jr., driver of the #43 Click n' Close Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway on March 9, 2018 in Avondale, Arizona.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule for Sunday at the ISM Raceway (Phoenix): TicketGuardian 500 (Follow live) The Place: ISM Raceway (Avondale, Arizona, near Phoenix) The Date: Sunday, March 11 The Time: 3:30 p.m. EST TV: FOX, 3:00 p.m. EST Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Distance: 312 miles (312 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on lap 312) Press Pass (Watch live)

Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: 6:30 p.m. EST

T. Walker / SincerelyTam.com Las Vegas, NV - MARCH 04: Martin Truex Jr. post-race after the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Pennzoil 500 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV.

Starting Line-up (Position, Driver, Manufacturer, Best Speed) 1. Martin Truex Jr., Chevrolet, 136.945 2. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 136.643 3. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 136.126 4. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 136.080 5. Joey Logano, Ford, 135.947 6. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 135.900 7. Kyle Busch, Toyota, 135.870 8. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 135.864 9. Erik Jones, Toyota, 135.829 10. Kevin Harvick, Ford, 135.522 11. William Byron, Chevrolet, 134.791 12. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 134.776 13. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 135.262 14. Paul Menard, Ford, 135.181 15. Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 135.074 16. David Ragan, Ford, 135.014 17. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 135.008 18. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 134.998 19. Clint Bowyer, Ford, 134.700 20. AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 134.283 21. Trevor Bayne, Ford, 134.238 22. Aric Almirola, Ford, 134.078 23. Kurt Busch, Ford, 133.764 24. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 133.566 25. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 133.274 26. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 133.215 27. Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 133.052 28. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 133.013 29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 132.920 30. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 132.597 31. Michael McDowell, Ford, 131.844 32. Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 130.709 33. Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 130.378 34. DJ Kennington, Toyota, 129.697 35. Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 128.889 36. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 128.553 37. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 0.000

Rip Shaub / TheDrive.com Avondale, AZ - MARCH 09: The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford during practice for the NASCAR TicketGuardian 500 race at ISM Raceway in Avondale, AZ.

Past 10 Winners at ISM Raceway (Year and Driver) 2008 Jimmie Johnson 2009 Mark Martin 2010 Ryan Newman 2011 Jeff Gordon 2012 Denny Hamlin 2013 Carl Edwards 2014 Kevin Harvick 2015 Kevin Harvick 2016 Kevin Harvick 2017 Ryan Newman Note: ISM Raceway hosts two NASCAR race weekends. The past 10 winners above represents the first race of the year at ISM Raceway.

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images AVONDALE, AZ - MARCH 09: Ryan Newman, driver of the #31 Grainger Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway on March 9, 2018 in Avondale, Arizona.

Storylines Ryan Newman Last year’s race winner, Ryan Newman has one top-10 finish in three starts heading into Sunday’s race. His win last year during the March race at ISM Raceway broke his winless streak of 127 races without taking the checkered flag. In three race starts this year, the Richard Childress driver has lead 17 laps with an average start of 13.3 and an average finish of 13.7. Brad Keselowski Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup car drove toVictory Lane after Saturday’s DC Solar 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway. In addition to outlasting fellow cup drivers Kyle Busch and Jamie McMurray who both had top-5 finishes, Keselowski overcame a pit-road speeding penalty as well as rain delays to win the Xfinity Series race. Keselowski has now won two Xfinity races at ISM Raceway. Can he sweep the weekend and get his first Cup win at the low-banked tri-oval 1-mile race track?

Rachel Myers / Rachel RGM Photography Las Vegas, NV - MARCH 04: The No. 4 Stewart-Haas team conducting a pit stop during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Pennzoil 500 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV.