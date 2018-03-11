Preview: 2018 TicketGuardian 500 NASCAR Race at ISM Raceway (Phoenix)
Kevin Harvick won the last two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. Will he win his third consecutive race in Phoenix?
As NASCAR continues its journey out West and rolls into Phoenix, Arizona, all talk seems to be focused on Kevin Harvick, but should it be? Sure, Harvick secured a win on the first stop of NASCAR’s West Coast Swing in Las Vegas after winning the previous week in Atlanta for two consecutive wins, but the question remains – can he make it three in a row? Before you answer that, don’t forget that Harvick is also an eight-time Cup race winner at ISM Raceway.
Will pole sitter and the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, Martin Truex Jr. ruin the party and drive into Victory Lane? Will Alex Bowman secure a win in his hometown and show why he was chosen to drive the No. 88 made available after Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired? Can short track masters and Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, who have been racing well so far spoil Harvick’s pursuit for three in a row? Is Jimmie Johnson primed to get back to his old winning ways? Must we look for one of NASCAR’s young guns to step up to Victory Lane? These are all valid questions that should make NASCAR’s second stop out West worth watching. As you decide on who you’re picking to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at ISM Raceway, below is some helpful information you should know.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Schedule for Sunday at the ISM Raceway (Phoenix):
TicketGuardian 500 (Follow live)
The Place: ISM Raceway (Avondale, Arizona, near Phoenix)
The Date: Sunday, March 11
The Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV: FOX, 3:00 p.m. EST
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 312 miles (312 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on lap 312)
Press Pass (Watch live)
Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race: 6:30 p.m. EST
Starting Line-up
(Position, Driver, Manufacturer, Best Speed)
1. Martin Truex Jr., Chevrolet, 136.945
2. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 136.643
3. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 136.126
4. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 136.080
5. Joey Logano, Ford, 135.947
6. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 135.900
7. Kyle Busch, Toyota, 135.870
8. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 135.864
9. Erik Jones, Toyota, 135.829
10. Kevin Harvick, Ford, 135.522
11. William Byron, Chevrolet, 134.791
12. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 134.776
13. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 135.262
14. Paul Menard, Ford, 135.181
15. Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 135.074
16. David Ragan, Ford, 135.014
17. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 135.008
18. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 134.998
19. Clint Bowyer, Ford, 134.700
20. AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 134.283
21. Trevor Bayne, Ford, 134.238
22. Aric Almirola, Ford, 134.078
23. Kurt Busch, Ford, 133.764
24. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 133.566
25. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 133.274
26. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 133.215
27. Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 133.052
28. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 133.013
29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 132.920
30. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 132.597
31. Michael McDowell, Ford, 131.844
32. Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 130.709
33. Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 130.378
34. DJ Kennington, Toyota, 129.697
35. Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 128.889
36. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 128.553
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 0.000
Past 10 Winners at ISM Raceway
(Year and Driver)
2008 Jimmie Johnson
2009 Mark Martin
2010 Ryan Newman
2011 Jeff Gordon
2012 Denny Hamlin
2013 Carl Edwards
2014 Kevin Harvick
2015 Kevin Harvick
2016 Kevin Harvick
2017 Ryan Newman
Note: ISM Raceway hosts two NASCAR race weekends. The past 10 winners above represents the first race of the year at ISM Raceway.
Storylines
Ryan Newman
Last year’s race winner, Ryan Newman has one top-10 finish in three starts heading into Sunday’s race. His win last year during the March race at ISM Raceway broke his winless streak of 127 races without taking the checkered flag. In three race starts this year, the Richard Childress driver has lead 17 laps with an average start of 13.3 and an average finish of 13.7.
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup car drove toVictory Lane after Saturday’s DC Solar 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway. In addition to outlasting fellow cup drivers Kyle Busch and Jamie McMurray who both had top-5 finishes, Keselowski overcame a pit-road speeding penalty as well as rain delays to win the Xfinity Series race. Keselowski has now won two Xfinity races at ISM Raceway. Can he sweep the weekend and get his first Cup win at the low-banked tri-oval 1-mile race track?
Kevin Harvick
Harvick is entering Sunday’s race after receiving a debatable penalty by NASCAR for an issue with his rear window. Spurred on by what most believe to be a photo posted on social media by a fan, NASCAR penalized Harvick for the window and another violation discovered when the car was taken to the R&D Center after the race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ironically, his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford failed pre-qualifying inspection a couple of times on Friday, reducing his practice time for Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway.
Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Jamie McMurray and Kyle Larson posted the fastest speeds during practice on Friday, However, it was all Harvick on Saturday. Harvick is only starting from the 10th position in Sunday’s TicketGuardian, but he dominated Saturday’s final practice posting the fastest single-lap speed. With thirteen total wins at ISM Raceway across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series, Harvick is definitely poised as the driver to watch for Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway.
