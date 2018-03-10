American Haas F1 Team Tipped as Dark Horse

'The White Ferrari'



"The American Ferrari is the secret", the German publication writes, referring to Haas' close but not uncontroversial technical relationship with the Italian team. Haas has taken outsourcing to a new level in modern Formula 1 by having its chassis developed by famed constructor Dallara and buying as many components "off the rack" from Ferrari. Haas also uses Ferrari's Maranello wind tunnel but assembles its cars at its own "forward operating base" in Banbury, Britain, although it does run its own CFD (computational fluid dynamics simulations) development program at its U.S. base in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The result is the VF-18, a car which has both jokingly and perhaps a little wryly been called "The White Ferrari" due to its similarities to Ferrari's 2017 challenger.

After a fairly unassuming start to winter testing with its new charger, Haas leaped to the front and to the fore when Magnussen—the team's hard-charging Danish driver—finished Thursday second only to Ferrari's record-breaking Sebastian Vettel. Teammate Grosjean subsequently claimed fifth on the final day of testing. Intriguingly, Magnussen and Grosjean ran their fastest laps on harder (and thus slower) tires than the drivers around them.