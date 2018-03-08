Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari Obliterate Circuit De Catalunya's F1 Lap Record

After hovering near the top of the timesheets for several days now, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel managed to squeeze the most out of his SF17H to clock in the fastest time ever for a Formula 1 car around the famous Circuit de Catalunya, near Barcelona, Spain. The German driver eclipsed the previous best time set by Daniel Ricciardo at the wheel of his RB14 by almost one whole second.

The four-time F1 champ took advantage of the cool ambient temperatures and dry track conditions to push his Ferrari and its new Pirelli Hypersoft tires to the limit for a total of 84 laps, with the scorching lap recorded shortly before the track closed for lunch break. In order to comprehend just how quick Vettel's lap really is, The Drive went back to the archives and unearthed the following: Lewis Hamilton's pole-setting lap time in 2016 was 1:22.000 and 1:17.182 in 2017. Vettel's recent lap was 1:17.182, that's nearly five seconds faster than Hamilton's 2016 pole.